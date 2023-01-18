Safe Price Tops $4.98 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Safe has a market capitalization of $103.84 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.98 or 0.00023394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00241457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058255 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.97347296 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

