Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.25 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0147 dividend. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

