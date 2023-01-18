Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, an increase of 328.9% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.5 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPHDF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Tuesday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

