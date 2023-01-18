Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, an increase of 328.9% from the December 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.5 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SPHDF stock remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Tuesday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.