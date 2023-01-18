SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 869,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,156,857. The firm has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

