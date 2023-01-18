SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 415.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.18. 124,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,613. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $526.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.