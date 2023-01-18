SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 996 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $96.59. 63,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,229. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

