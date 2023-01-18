Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Boot Barn Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.99 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.