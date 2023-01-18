Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Up 1.7%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 4,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Serica Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

About Serica Energy

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.