Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Up 1.7%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 4,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Serica Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.
About Serica Energy
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Serica Energy (SQZZF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.