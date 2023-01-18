ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 261.1% from the December 15th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ShiftPixy Trading Down 9.0 %

ShiftPixy stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,611. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37.

Institutional Trading of ShiftPixy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 562,134 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the third quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

