Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,112. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

