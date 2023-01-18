Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Grows By 514.3%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUA. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 105,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
