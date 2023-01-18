Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Declines By 94.1%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.
China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSGEF remained flat at 0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1-year low of 0.35 and a 1-year high of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.35.
About China Suntien Green Energy
