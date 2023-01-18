Short Interest in China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Declines By 94.1%

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.0 days.

China Suntien Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSGEF remained flat at 0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China Suntien Green Energy has a 1-year low of 0.35 and a 1-year high of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.35.

About China Suntien Green Energy

See Also

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

