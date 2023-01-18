Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Decreases By 42.3%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DIISY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 7,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $17.50.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIISY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.25) to GBX 259 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.26) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.