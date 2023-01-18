Short Interest in Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Expands By 85.7%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTNGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

(Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.