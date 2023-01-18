Short Interest in Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Expands By 85.7%

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S. stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Get Enviro Technologies U.S. alerts:

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.