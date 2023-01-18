Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Increases By 125.2%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,000 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the December 15th total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 1,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,442. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.