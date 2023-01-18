Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Decreases By 69.8%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

FMIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 23,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Forum Merger IV has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Forum Merger IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 399.6% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 716,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 572,985 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 548,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

