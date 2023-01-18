Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Expands By 450.0%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 197.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Performance

MILN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 7,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,214. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

