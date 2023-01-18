Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Drops By 88.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital Price Performance

GEBRF remained flat at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.