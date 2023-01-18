Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Drops By 88.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greenbriar Capital Price Performance
GEBRF remained flat at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
