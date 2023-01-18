Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Drops By 40.4%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,626.0 days.

Gruma Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:GPAGF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Gruma has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gruma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

