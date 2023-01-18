Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Drops By 53.4%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,264,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 4,862,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IFAN Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,082. IFAN Financial has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About IFAN Financial

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

