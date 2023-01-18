Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Drops By 53.4%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,264,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 4,862,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IFAN Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551,082. IFAN Financial has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About IFAN Financial
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IFAN Financial (IFAN)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.