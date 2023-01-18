Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Drops By 73.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of LianBio from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LianBio by 1,695.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the third quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the second quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIAN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,867. The company has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. LianBio has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

