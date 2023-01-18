Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Grows By 200.0%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. 2,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

