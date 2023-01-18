Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Decreases By 99.9%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana Stock Performance

Shares of MJNA stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,488,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,173. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

