Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Drops By 45.6%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $7.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

