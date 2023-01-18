Short Interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Expands By 585.9%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, an increase of 585.9% from the December 15th total of 130,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OceanPal Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of OP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,399. OceanPal has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $17.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned about 2.84% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.

