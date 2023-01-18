Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Drops By 39.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ OXLCL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $26.48.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.