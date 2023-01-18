Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Grows By 390.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.91. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sampo Oyj will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

