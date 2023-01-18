Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Grows By 390.5%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($56.52) to €50.00 ($54.35) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($52.17) to €47.00 ($51.09) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.
Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.91. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
