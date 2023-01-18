Short Interest in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Grows By 1,800.0%

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,716,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Performance
SEII remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,964,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,369. Sharing Economy International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.
Sharing Economy International Company Profile
