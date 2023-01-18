Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Declines By 92.9%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,087,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Sun Pacific



Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in green energy, providing solar panel and lighting products in the United States. It offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. The firm also provides solar, electrical, and general construction. The company was founded by Nicholas Campanella on July 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Manalapan, NJ.

