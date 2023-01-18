Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Declines By 92.9%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,087,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sun Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,666. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Sun Pacific
