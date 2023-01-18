Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Declines By 94.0%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,052,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGI Solar Power Group Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 9,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,240. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
