Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Expands By 78.9%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,900 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the December 15th total of 1,032,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,845.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTBXF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

TTBXF remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

