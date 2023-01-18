Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Drops By 77.0%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance
Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 57,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.08.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.