Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Drops By 77.0%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 57,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 33.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

