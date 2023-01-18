Siacoin (SC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.03 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $158.41 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00411828 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016259 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00814079 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00104261 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00586108 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001353 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00207894 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,070,172,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
