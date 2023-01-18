Siacoin (SC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.03 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $158.41 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00411828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00814079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00586108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00207894 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,070,172,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

