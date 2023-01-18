Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Short Interest Update

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sisecam Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sisecam Resources Stock Performance

SIRE traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 50,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,712. Sisecam Resources has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Sisecam Resources Dividend Announcement

Sisecam Resources ( NYSE:SIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Sisecam Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

