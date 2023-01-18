Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) CEO Mark J. Yost Sells 41,823 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. 7,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

