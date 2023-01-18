SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 100.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SkyWest by 157.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $999.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.52 million. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

