SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SMC Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 121,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,688. SMC has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.99.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

