SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMC Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 121,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,688. SMC has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.99.
About SMC
