Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Shares Up 0.4%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,407.21 ($17.17) and last traded at GBX 1,404 ($17.13). 239,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 350,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,399 ($17.07).
Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 445.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Denise Hadgill acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,342 ($16.38) per share, with a total value of £14,909.62 ($18,193.56).
About Smithson Investment Trust
Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.
