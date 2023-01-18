Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.72

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $158.64 million and approximately $0.72 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00231109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00770065 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

