SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KRE stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 390,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $78.80.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

