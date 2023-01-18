STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STMicroelectronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now expects that the semiconductor producer will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for STMicroelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after buying an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.