StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $114.55 million, a PE ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

