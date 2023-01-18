StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fluent by 63.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.