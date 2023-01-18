StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

