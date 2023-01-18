StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.29.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
