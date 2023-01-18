StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

