Stratis Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.88 million and $10.79 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.37 or 0.07446659 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00081478 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030462 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00058115 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010207 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024460 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,189,647 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
