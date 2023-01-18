Stratis Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.88 million and $10.79 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.37 or 0.07446659 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00081478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00058115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 145,189,647 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel.The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them.On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts.In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform:Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation.STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.