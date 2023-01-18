Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, a growth of 1,019.7% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMMCF. Raymond James cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins cut Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of SMMCF stock remained flat at $16.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.