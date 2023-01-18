Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Up 1,295.2% in December

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 1,295.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

