Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Trading 13.3% Higher

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.41 and last traded at $32.41. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

