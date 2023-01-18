T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Tops $0.31

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $306.12 million and approximately $50,913.92 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00427567 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,242.44 or 0.30012085 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00768231 BTC.

T-mac DAO Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.3141647 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,739.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

